RRBs issue notice on caste certificate for ALP, RPF, JE, SI, other exam candidates from Bihar

Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued an important notification regarding cast certificates to candidates who applied for ALP, RPF, JE, SI and other recruitment examinations from Bihar. RRBs have issued an important notice on caste certificates for ALP, RPF, JE, SI, other exam candidates from Bihar

According to the notification, candidates who mentioned the community as SC in the online application form but belong to specific castes have to send the latest community and caste certificate via e-mail.

This will be applicable to candidates who

Originally belong to PAN/SAWASI/PANR/TANTI-TAWA caste Are from Bihar or migrated (temporarily/permanently)

They have to submit a self-attested scanned copy of their latest caste certificate issued on or after December 1, 2024. Here are the instructions given by RRBs-

The scanned copy should be in PDF format and sent exclusively via the email ID used during the online application process.

The email must also include the application registration number, applicant's name, registered mobile number, CEN number, old community and caste and revised community and caste.

These are the email addresses where candidates need to send their details-

Name of post/CEN Email address 01/2024 (ALP) asrrb@scr.railnet.gov.in 02/2024(Technicians) Grade – I [Signal] & Grade - III asrrb@scr.railnet.gov.in RPF 01/2024 (S.I) asrrb@scr.railnet.gov.in 03/2024 (JE/DMS/CMS/CS) rrbbbs.od@gov.in 04/2024 (Paramedical) rrbmfp-bih@nic.in

The last date for sending the document and details via email is February 10 (11:59 pm).

After submitting the latest caste and community certificate, they will be considered for the further stages as per the revised caste/community.

Those who do not submit certificates will be shortlisted for further stages as per the community (SC) mentioned in the online application.

“These candidates must mandatorily bring the new caste certificate which is issued on or after 01.12.2024 as well as old caste/community certificate which is issued before closing date of submission of online application, at the time of Document Verification,” RRBs said.

“The caste certificate belonging to the period between the closing date of submission of application will be cross-checked with respect to the new caste certificate issued on or after 01.12.2024. If any discrepancy is found between both certificates, his/her candidature will be treated against Unreserved category, provided the candidate fulfils the stipulations applicable for the entire cycle of the recruitment,” it added.