RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule when out

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where to check exam schedule when released

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards have not announced RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 yet. The Board has also not disclosed the date and time of the examination schedule's release. When released, the UG and graduate level post exam dates can be checked by registered candidates on the official website of the RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. The registration process for undergraduate level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

The selection process for UG and Graduate-Level posts includes a two-stage computer-based Test (CBTs) followed by a computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.

This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. The vacancy breakup can be checked here.

Graduate-level posts

Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

Station Master: 994 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

Undergraduate level posts

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

