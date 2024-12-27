RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule when out
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards have not announced RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 yet. The Board has also not disclosed the date and time of the examination schedule's release. When released, the UG and graduate level post exam dates can be checked by registered candidates on the official website of the RRBs under which they have applied....Read More
The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. The registration process for undergraduate level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
The selection process for UG and Graduate-Level posts includes a two-stage computer-based Test (CBTs) followed by a computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.
This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. The vacancy breakup can be checked here.
Graduate-level posts
- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
- Station Master: 994 vacancies
- Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
- Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Undergraduate level posts
- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
- Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
- Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
What items are banned inside RRB NTPC 2024 exam hall?
Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, teeth, pen drives, laptops, calculators, wristwatches or any other communication devices or pens/pencils, wallets/purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments, etc., are strictly NOT allowed inside the exam hall.
Websites to check RRB NTPC 2024 e-call letter
The exam schedule for NTPC Undergraduate and Graduate Level posts will be out on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the timetable on the RRB website under which they have applied.
Check what RRB NTPC 2024 exam notification says about exam dates
The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.
RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates to be shared on official websites
Exam dates for the non-technical popular posts or NTPC recruitment examination will be released on the official websites of RRBs. When released, the detailed schedule will be shared here.
