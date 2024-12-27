Edit Profile
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 27, 2024 2:47 PM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where to check exam schedule when released
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Where to check exam schedule when released

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards have not announced RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2024 yet. The Board has also not disclosed the date and time of the examination schedule's release. When released, the UG and graduate level post exam dates can be checked by registered candidates on the official website of the RRBs under which they have applied....Read More

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. The registration process for undergraduate level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    The selection process for UG and Graduate-Level posts includes a two-stage computer-based Test (CBTs) followed by a computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.

    This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. The vacancy breakup can be checked here.

    Graduate-level posts

    • Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
    • Station Master: 994 vacancies
    • Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
    • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
    • Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Undergraduate level posts

    • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
    • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
    • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
    • Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, exam shift timings and other details.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 27, 2024 2:47 PM IST

    What items are banned inside RRB NTPC 2024 exam hall?

    Electronic gadgets like mobile phones, teeth, pen drives, laptops, calculators, wristwatches or any other communication devices or pens/pencils, wallets/purses, belts, shoes and metallic wears including ornaments, etc., are strictly NOT allowed inside the exam hall.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:46 PM IST

    Websites to check RRB NTPC 2024 e-call letter

    The exam schedule for NTPC Undergraduate and Graduate Level posts will be out on the official websites of RRBs. Candidates can check the timetable on the RRB website under which they have applied.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:43 PM IST

    Check what RRB NTPC 2024 exam notification says about exam dates

    The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:40 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates to be shared on official websites

    Exam dates for the non-technical popular posts or NTPC recruitment examination will be released on the official websites of RRBs. When released, the detailed schedule will be shared here.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:36 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 UG level posts vacancy breakups

    Undergraduate level posts

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Dec 27, 2024 2:33 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 Graduate level posts vacancy breakups

    Graduate-level posts

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Dec 27, 2024 2:30 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 vacancy details

    This recruitment drive will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:27 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 selection process

    The selection process for UG and Graduate-Level posts includes a two-stage computer-based Test (CBTs) followed by a computer-based Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:23 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 registration dates

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. The registration process for undergraduate level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:20 PM IST

    Where to check RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates

    When released, the UG and graduate level post exam dates can be checked by registered candidates on the official website of the RRBs under which they have applied.

    Dec 27, 2024 2:17 PM IST

    RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates not out yet

    The RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates have not been released yet.

