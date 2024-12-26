Edit Profile
    RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check ALP CBT 1 results when announced

    By HT Education Desk
    Dec 26, 2024 1:35 PM IST
    RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: CBT 1 results not out yet. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board has not announced the RRB ALP Result 2024 yet. When announced, candidates who have appeared for CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT 1 examination can check the results on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. The examination was held on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The answer key was released on December 5, 2024 and the last date to raise objection was till December 10, 2024. ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Dec 26, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    RRB ALP CBT 1 exam dates

    The first Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) for ALP posts was held from November 25 to 29.

    Dec 26, 2024 1:32 PM IST

    How to check RRB ALP Result 2024 when announced?

    Go to the official website of the RRB under which you applied

    Open the RRB ALP Result 2024 link and log in using registration number, date of birth.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Dec 26, 2024 1:29 PM IST

    Login credentials needed to check RRB ALP Result 2024

    Registration number

    Date of birth

    Dec 26, 2024 1:26 PM IST

    Official websites to check RRB ALP result 2024

    RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

    RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

    RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

    RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

    RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

    RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

    RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

    RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

    RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

    RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

    RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

    RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

    RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

    RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

    RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

    RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

    RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

    RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.gov.in

    RRB Trivendrum: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

    Dec 26, 2024 1:23 PM IST

    RRB ALP 2024 vacancy details

    This recruitment drive will fill up 18799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation. Originally proposed for 5696 vacancies but the number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot was later increased to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

    Dec 26, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    Selection process of RRB ALP 2024

    The selection process has five stages. The first two are computer-based tests—CBT 1 and CBT 2. The third stage will be a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT). It will be followed by Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

    Dec 26, 2024 1:16 PM IST

    RRB ALP 2024 exam to have negative marking for wrong answers

    Negative marking will be used in both CBT 1 and 2. If an answer is incorrect, one-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted. There will be no negative marking in the CBAT.

    Dec 26, 2024 1:13 PM IST

    RRB ALP 2024 provisional answer key release date

    The answer key was released on December 5, 2024 and the last date to raise objection was till December 10, 2024.

    Dec 26, 2024 1:10 PM IST

    RRB ALP 2024 exam dates

    The examination was held on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024.

    Dec 26, 2024 1:07 PM IST

    RRB ALP Result 2024 where to check

    When announced, candidates who have appeared for CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT 1 examination can check the results on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied.

    Dec 26, 2024 1:04 PM IST

    RRB ALP Result 2024 date and time not announced

    RRB ALP Result 2024 date and time have not been announced yet.

