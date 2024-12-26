RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check ALP CBT 1 results when announced

RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board has not announced the RRB ALP Result 2024 yet. When announced, candidates who have appeared for CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT 1 examination can check the results on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. The examination was held on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The answer key was released on December 5, 2024 and the last date to raise objection was till December 10, 2024. ...Read More

Negative marking will be used in both CBT 1 and 2. If an answer is incorrect, one-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted. There will be no negative marking in the CBAT.

The selection process has five stages. The first two are computer-based tests—CBT 1 and CBT 2. The third stage will be a computer-based aptitude test (CBAT). It will be followed by Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME).

This recruitment drive will fill up 18799 posts of Assistant Loco Pilot in the organisation. Originally proposed for 5696 vacancies but the number of vacancies for Assistant Loco Pilot was later increased to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.” Follow the blog for latest updates.