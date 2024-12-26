RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check ALP CBT 1 results when announced
RRB ALP Result News 2024 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board has not announced the RRB ALP Result 2024 yet. When announced, candidates who have appeared for CEN 01/2024 (ALP) CBT 1 examination can check the results on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied. The examination was held on November 25, 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2024. The answer key was released on December 5, 2024 and the last date to raise objection was till December 10, 2024. ...Read More
How to check RRB ALP Result 2024 when announced?
Go to the official website of the RRB under which you applied
Open the RRB ALP Result 2024 link and log in using registration number, date of birth.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Login credentials needed to check RRB ALP Result 2024
Registration number
Date of birth
Official websites to check RRB ALP result 2024
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
RRB Siliguri: rrbsiliguri.gov.in
RRB Trivendrum: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in
RRB ALP 2024 vacancy details
Selection process of RRB ALP 2024
RRB ALP 2024 exam to have negative marking for wrong answers
RRB ALP 2024 provisional answer key release date
RRB ALP 2024 exam dates
RRB ALP Result 2024 where to check
RRB ALP Result 2024 date and time not announced
