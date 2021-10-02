RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Registration for 3366 posts begins on Oct 4
Railway Recruitment Cell, Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC ER on rrcer.com. The registration process will begin on October 4, 2021 and will end on November 3, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 3366 posts in the organization.
The list of selected candidates will be displayed on November 18, 2021. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
|Division
|Number of Vacancies
|Howrah
|659 Posts
|Sealdah
|1123 Posts
|Asansol
|412 Posts
|Malda
|100 Posts
|Kanchrapara
|190 Posts
|Liluah
|204 Posts
|Jamalpur
|678 Posts
Educational Qualification
The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from a government recognized Board and also should possess the National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by NCVT/SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age.
Selection Process
Selection will be on the basis of merit prepared in respect of all eligible candidates who apply against the notification.
Application Fees
The application fee is ₹100/. No fee, however, is to be paid by the SC/ST/PWBD/Women candidates). The payment can be made by using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.