Railway Recruitment Cell, Central Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC CR at rrccr.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 2409 posts in the organization. RRC CR Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 2409 posts at rrccr.com (Representative image)

The registration process begins on August 29 and will end on September 28, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade. The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on August 29, 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/-. The payment can be made by using debit card / credit card / Internet Banking / SBI Challan etc. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC CR.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here