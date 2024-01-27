RRC ECR recruitment 2024: Apply for 56 posts against sports quota

The Railway Recruitment Cell, East Central Railway (RRC ECR) has invited applications against the sports quota. The deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ecr.indianrailways.gov.in. RRC ECR recruitment drive to fill 31 vacancies in HQ/ECR Hajipur and 25 vacancies in 5 divisions

The closing date for the application form is March 11 for applicants of Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, J&K, Andaman & Nicobar & Lakshadweep islands, Lahaul& Spiti districts and Pangi subdivisions of Chamba districts of Himachal Pradesh.

RRC ECR recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 31 sportspersons vacancies in HQ/ECR Hajipur and 25 sportspersons vacancies in level 1 of the 5 divisions of East Central Railway.

RRC ECR recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate should be between 18 and 25 years old.

RRC ECR recruitment 2024 application fee: The examination fee is ₹500 for UR/OBC categories and ₹250 for candidates belonging to SC/ST/ Ex. Servicemen/Persons its Disabilities (PWDs), Women, Minorities and Economic Backward Classes.

RRC ECR recruitment 2024 educational qualification:

For the post of pay level 4/5: Candidates should possess graduation in any discipline from a recognized university.

For the post of Pay level ⅔: Candidates should passed the 12th or equivalent examination or passed matriculation plus completed Act Apprenticeship or passed Matriculation plus ITI approved by NVCT/SCVT or passed 10th from recognized board may also be eligible to be passed at Tech III. However, the training period for appointees will be 3 years unless they pass/ possess ITI in the relevant trade in case it will be 6 months.

For Post pay level 1: Candidates should have passed class 10th from a recognized board of ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

The detailed notification is available in the employment news of Issue no 44, 27 January - 02 February 202.