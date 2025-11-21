Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC, NR at rrcnr.org. This recruitment drive will fill up 4116 posts in the organisation. RRC Northern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Notification for 4116 posts out at rrcnr.org, details here (Rajkumar)

The registration process will begin on November 25 and will end on December 24, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria The candidate must have passed SSC/Matriculation/10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and must have passed ITI in relevant trade issued by NCVT/SCVT recognized by Government of India.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years of age to 24 years of age as on December 24, 2025.

Selection Process The selection will be made on the basis of merit prepared taking the average of the percentage marks obtained by the candidate in both Matriculation/ SSC/ 10th (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹100/-. The fee should be paid through online mode. RRC will not accept application fee in cash/ cheque/ money order/ IPO/ demand draft/ central recruitment fee stamps etc. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates.

A final merit list will be prepared cluster, trade-wise, and community-wise, equal to the number of slots, in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate in SSC/Matriculation/10th & ITI.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.