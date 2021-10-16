Home / Education / Employment News / Sainik School, Bhubaneswar invites application for various contractual positions
Sainik School, Bhubaneswar invites application for various contractual positions

  • Sainik School, Bhubaneswar will recruit art master, ward boys, part-time medical officer, horse riding instructor, band master, lower division clerk- on contract.
Sainik School, Bhubaneswar invites application for various contractual positions(HT)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 01:55 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for various contractual positions. The contractual period would be maximum up to August 23, 2022 in case of no interruption in functioning of the school due to COVID-19, it has been mentioned in the job notice. The last date for submission of the application form is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Art Master: 1 post
  • Ward Boys: 5 posts
  • Part Time Medical Officer: 1 post
  • Horse Riding Instructor: 1 post
  • Band Master: 1 post
  • Lower Division Clerk: 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill test and interview. For the tests, candidates will be issued call letters to all eligible and shortlisted candidates only by registered, speed post, email. Candidates are required to submit self-addressed envelope size 9’X4’ along with the application form for sending call letters.

Work experience in good residential public schools, is desirable.

Job details

