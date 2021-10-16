Sainik School, Bhubaneswar invites application for various contractual positions

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar has invited applications for various contractual positions. The contractual period would be maximum up to August 23, 2022 in case of no interruption in functioning of the school due to COVID-19, it has been mentioned in the job notice. The last date for submission of the application form is 21 days from the date of publication of the advertisement.

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar recruitment 2021: Apply online

Sainik School, Bhubaneswar recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Art Master: 1 post

Ward Boys: 5 posts

Part Time Medical Officer: 1 post

Horse Riding Instructor: 1 post

Band Master: 1 post

Lower Division Clerk: 1 post

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill test and interview. For the tests, candidates will be issued call letters to all eligible and shortlisted candidates only by registered, speed post, email. Candidates are required to submit self-addressed envelope size 9’X4’ along with the application form for sending call letters.

Work experience in good residential public schools, is desirable.

Job details

