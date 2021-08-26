Home / Education / Employment News / Sansad TV consultant, professional selection interview postponed
Sansad TV consultant, professional selection interview postponed

  • Sansad TV consultant, professional selection interview has been postponed. The interview was scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 6.
AUG 26, 2021

Sansad TV consultant, professional selection interview has been postponed. The interview was scheduled to be held from August 27 to September 6. “It is stated that the Interviews scheduled to be held from 27 August 2021- 6 September 2021 stand postponed until further orders,” an official statement has said.

A total of 256 candidates have been shortlisted for the interview which was scheduled at 3rd Floor, Talkatora Stadium Annexe, Park Lane, New Delhi and 21-23, Mahadev Road, New Delhi-110001.

Candidates were asked to follow COVID-19 protocols, strictly. “All eligible candidates appearing for the Interview are requested to bring their Negative RT-PCR Test Report (not older than 72 hours prior to Interview). No candidate shall be allowed entry inside the Interview Venue on his/her date of Interview without Negative RT-PCR Test Report,” shortlisted candidates were informed.

