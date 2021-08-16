Home / Education / Employment News / SBI announces to recruit specialist cadre officers
SBI announces to recruit specialist cadre officers

  • State Bank of India (SBI) Central Recruitment & Promotion Department Corporate Centre, Mumbai has invited applications to recruit specialist cadre officers. 
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 08:52 AM IST

State Bank of India (SBI) Central Recruitment & Promotion Department Corporate Centre, Mumbai has invited applications to recruit specialist cadre officers. The application forms are available on the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in/careers and the deadline for submission of the forms is September 2.

SBI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Deputy Manager (Agri Spl): 10 posts
  • Relationship Manager (OMP): 6 posts
  • Product Manager (OMP): 2 posts
  • Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): 36 posts
  • Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical): 10 posts
  • Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 posts
  • Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 1 post

Selection to all the posts will be through shortlisting and interview. However, Assistant Managers will be selected on the basis of written test and interview. “Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age,” candidates have been informed about the selection process.

Story Saved
