SBI apprentices admit cards 2021 released, here’s direct link for hall tickets

SBI apprentices admit card 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday released the admit card of exam for engagement of apprentices. Candidates can download their admit card online at sbi.co.in/ careers.

The call letter of SBI apprentice can be downloaded on the website till September 20, 2021.

Direct link to download call letter of SBI apprentice

How to download call letter of SBI apprentice:

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, click on "Careers" section.

Click on "Current Openings" link.

Under "ENGAGEMENT OF APPRENTICES UNDER THE APPRENTICES ACT, 1961" section, click on "Download Exam Call Letter" link.

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials.

The admit card will appear on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.