SBI Circle Based Officer (CBO) registration for 1422 posts ends tomorrow

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: The application process for 1,422 Circle Based Officers (CBO) Vacancies at State Bank of India (SBI) will end tomorrow, November 7. Interested candidates can submit their forms on the careers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in or on ibpsonline.ibps.in.

Of the total vacancies announced, 1,400 are regular and 22 are backlog vacancies.

The online recruitment exam for shortlisting candidates will be held on December 4.

Candidates with graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised university, or candidates with equivalent qualification can apply for these posts.

Integrated Dual Degree (IDD) and qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant will also be accepted.

The lower age limit for these posts is 21 and the upper age limit is 30 years as on September 30, with relaxation for reserved candidates.

In addition to these, work experience (Post Essential Academic Qualification) of at least 2 years as on September 30, 2022 is required.

The experience of work should be as an officer in any scheduled commercial bank or regional rural bank as listed in the second schedule of Reserved Bank of India, SBI said.

