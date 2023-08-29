News / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk, PO 2023 Live: Updates on SBI recruitment notifications
Live

SBI Clerk, PO 2023 Live: Updates on SBI recruitment notifications

Aug 29, 2023 11:55 AM IST
OPEN APP

SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications Live Updates: As per last year's trends, these notices are released in first and third weeks of September, respectively.

SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications Live Updates: State Bank of India will issue notifications for Clerk and Probationary Officer (SBI Clerk 2023 and SBI PO 2023) through its careers portal on sbi.co.in. As per last year's trends, these notices are released in first and third weeks of September, respectively. 

SBI Clerk, PO notifications 2023 live updates
SBI Clerk, PO notifications 2023 live updates(Mint/For representation )

Notifications will mention number of vacancies, dates for application, exam, admit cards and other important information on eligibility, application process, etc.

Candidates can check details of these two recruitment drives in this live blog. When released, the two notifications will be shared here. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Aug 29, 2023 11:55 AM IST

    Eligibility criteria to apply for SBI PO 2023

    1. A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification. 
    2. Those who are in the year or semester of their graduation course can also apply provisionally. If called for interview, they have to produce proof of qualification. 
    3. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.
  • Aug 29, 2023 11:51 AM IST

    SBI Clerk, PO 2023: Number of vacancies last year

    The number of SBI PO vacancies was 1,673 last year. For Clerk, it was 5,008.

  • Aug 29, 2023 11:44 AM IST

    Where to check SBI Clerk, PO notifications?

    SBI PO and Clerk notifications, application forms will be issued on sbi.co.in. Use this link to check updates:

    SBI Careers

  • Aug 29, 2023 11:29 AM IST

    SBI Clerk, PO notifications 2023 awaited

    Notifications of SBI Clerk and PO recruitment 2023 are awaited. Last year, these were released in September. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi po sarkari naukri recruitment + 1 more

SBI Clerk, PO 2023 Live: Updates on SBI recruitment notifications

employment news
Updated on Aug 29, 2023 11:55 AM IST

SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications Live Updates: As per last year's trends, these notices are released in first and third weeks of September, respectively.

SBI Clerk, PO notifications 2023 live updates(Mint/For representation )
ByHT Education Desk

BPSC Assistant Engineer exam 2023: Upload documents from August 30

BPSC Assistant Engineer exam 2023: Candidates have to submit proof of their work experience between August 30 and September 14 through their dashboards.

BPSC Assistant Engineer exam 2023: Document upload begins tomorrow (Pic for representation)
employment news
Published on Aug 29, 2023 09:33 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Apply for 69 Civil Judge posts till Sept 17

J&K Public Service Commission invites online applications for Civil Judge (Junior Division) recruitment. Apply by Sept 17.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Apply for 69 Civil Judge posts till September 17
employment news
Updated on Aug 28, 2023 08:15 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS PO, SO registration 2023 ends today on ibps.in

IBPS PO, SO 2023: Interested candidates can apply for it on ibps.in.

IBPS PO, SO registration 2023 ends today on ibps.in
employment news
Published on Aug 28, 2023 03:34 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IBPS PO /MT and SO Recruitment 2023: Registration process ends tomorrow

Registrations for IBPS CRP PO/MT 2023 and IBPS SO 2023 close tomorrow. Apply at www.ibps.in.

IBPS to close registrations for PO/MT and SO 2023 tomorrow; Apply now at ibps.in
employment news
Updated on Aug 27, 2023 07:02 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

National Seeds Corporation Limited recruitment: 89 MT and other posts notified

National Seeds Corporation Limited is recruiting 89 Junior Officers, Management Trainees, and other posts. The application process begins on August 28.

National Seeds Corporation Limited recruitment: 89 MT and other posts notified
employment news
Published on Aug 26, 2023 07:57 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

IOCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 490 apprentice posts at iocl.com

IOCL invites applications for 490 apprentice posts. Apply online by September 10 at iocl.com.

IOCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 490 apprentice posts at iocl.com(HT file)
employment news
Published on Aug 26, 2023 04:39 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC recruitment 2023: Application begins for Deputy Director, and other posts

UPSC invites online applications for Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Assistant Professor, and other posts. Application deadline is September 14.

UPSC Invites Online Applications for Deputy Director, Assistant Professor Posts; Apply by September 14
employment news
Published on Aug 26, 2023 12:00 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

UIICL Specialist Recruitment 2023: Apply for 100 posts at uiic.co.in, details here

UIICL will recruit Specialist posts. Eligible candidates can apply online at uiic.co.in.

UIICL Specialist Recruitment 2023: Apply for 100 posts at uiic.co.in, details here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
employment news
Published on Aug 26, 2023 11:46 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

India Post GDS 2023: Edit window closes today for 30041 posts

India Post GDS 2023 edit window closes today, August 26, 2023. The link is given below.

India Post GDS 2023: Edit window closes today for 30041 posts(HT Photo)
employment news
Published on Aug 26, 2023 09:11 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

AICTE recruitment exam result 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link

NTA releases AICTE Recruitment Exam Non-Teaching Posts 2023 result at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

AICTE recruitment exam result 2023 released at recruitment.nta.nic.in, get link
employment news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 06:56 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Assam Police recruitment 2023: 332 SI, Constable and other posts notified

Assam Police Recruitment Board invites applications for Inspector, Head Constable, Sub-Inspector, and Constable posts. Apply online from September 1 to 15.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Apply for 332 Inspector, Sub-Inspector, Head Constable, and Constable posts at slprbassam.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
employment news
Published on Aug 25, 2023 04:25 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 posts at drdo.gov.in

DRDO will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. The details are given below.

DRDO Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply for 54 posts at drdo.gov.in
employment news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 06:31 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Patna HC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today

Patna HC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Patna HC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today
employment news
Published on Aug 24, 2023 10:48 AM IST
ByHT Education Desk

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application for 480 begins today at wbpsc.gov.in

WBPSC will recruit SI posts. Candidates can apply for 480 posts at wbpsc.gov.in from August 23, 2023 onwards.

WBPSC SI Recruitment 2023: Application for 480 begins today at wbpsc.gov.in(WBPSC)
employment news
Published on Aug 23, 2023 12:24 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out