SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application for 5237 JA posts ends soon

State Bank of India will close the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 next week. Candidates only have a week’s time to apply for 5237 Junior Associate, JA posts through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The application process was started on April 27, 2021 and will end on May 17, 2021.

To apply for the posts, candidates will have to register themselves online through the official site of SBI. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT/Special area.

Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates given below.

Opening date of application April 27, 2021 Closing date of application May 17, 2021 Pre-exam training call letter May 26, 2021 Prelims exam June 2021 Main exam July 31, 2021

All those candidates who want to apply for the Junior Associate posts should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification discipline from a recognized University. The application fee is ₹750/- for candidates belonging to General/ OBC and EWS category. Other candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.





