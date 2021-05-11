Home / Education / Employment News / SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application for 5237 JA posts ends soon
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application for 5237 JA posts ends soon(REUTERS)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application for 5237 JA posts ends soon(REUTERS)
employment news

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application for 5237 JA posts ends soon

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 application process for 5237 posts ends soon. Candidates can check the important dates table below.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 11, 2021 03:53 PM IST

State Bank of India will close the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 next week. Candidates only have a week’s time to apply for 5237 Junior Associate, JA posts through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The application process was started on April 27, 2021 and will end on May 17, 2021.

To apply for the posts, candidates will have to register themselves online through the official site of SBI. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State only. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking, and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT/Special area.

Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates given below.

Opening date of application April 27, 2021
Closing date of application May 17, 2021
Pre-exam training call letter May 26, 2021
Prelims exam June 2021
Main exam July 31, 2021 

All those candidates who want to apply for the Junior Associate posts should have a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification discipline from a recognized University. The application fee is 750/- for candidates belonging to General/ OBC and EWS category. Other candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi clerk exam sbi clerk recruitment sbi.co.in government jobs + 2 more

Related Stories

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process(File photo)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process(File photo)
competitive exams

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Exam pattern and selection process

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 28, 2021 12:50 PM IST
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration process have started. Candidates can check the exam pattern and selection process below.
READ FULL STORY
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5237 Junior Associates post on sbi.co.in(Reuters file photo)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5237 Junior Associates post on sbi.co.in(Reuters file photo)
employment news

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Apply for 5237 Junior Associates post on sbi.co.in

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON APR 27, 2021 01:36 PM IST
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 notification has been released. Candidates can check the notice and apply for 5237 Junior Associate posts through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.
READ FULL STORY
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, direct link and how to apply(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, direct link and how to apply(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
employment news

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, direct link and how to apply

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 01:34 PM IST
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 registration begins on April 27, 2021. Candidates can check the direct link to apply and steps to apply given below.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.