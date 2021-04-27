SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration begins, direct link and how to apply

State Bank of India has started the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 on April 27, 2021. Candidates who are interested and are eligible to apply for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 17, 2021.

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank's website career page- Recruitment of Junior Associates 2021. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking. To apply for the same, candidates can also follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to apply here

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021: How to Apply

• Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

• Click on careers link and a new page will open.

• Press Apply online link under SBI Clerk Recruitment 2021 link available on the new page.

• Register yourself by entering the necessary details.

• Once the registration is done, login to the account and fill in the application form.

• Upload the necessary documents.

• Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates should have a valid email ID & mobile no. which should be kept active till the declaration of results. Request for change/ correction in any particulars (including category) in the application form, once submitted, will not be entertained under any circumstances. No correspondence/ phone/ email will be entertained in this regard.





SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON