SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration begins tomorrow at sbi.co.in, here’s how to apply

State Bank of India will begin the registration process for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 on November 17, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: Registration begins tomorrow, here’s how to apply (Mint)

The last date to apply is till December 7, 2023. The preliminary examination will be conducted in January 2024 and the main examination in February 2024.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. The age limit should be between 20 years to 28 years of age.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply for the post, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI Clerk Recruitment 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fees is ₹750/- for General/ OBC/ EWS category. SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM are exempted from payment of application fees.

