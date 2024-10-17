SBI PO 2024 Notification LIVE: Latest updates on Probationary Officer recruitment notification

SBI PO 2024 Notification LIVE: The State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI PO 2024 Notification soon. The date and time of the release of the Probationary Officer recruitment notice have not been announced yet. The Probationary Officer recruitment notice will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in, sbi.co.in/web/careers/ and bank.sbi/careers/current-openings. ...Read More

As per past trends, the SBI PO notification is released every September. However, the recruitment notice has not been released yet.

The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details.

Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process, which will be held in three Phases: (i) Phase I, (ii) Phase II, and (iii) Phase III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase I will have to appear for Phase II. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase II will be subsequently called for Phase III.

In 2023, the notice was released on September 6, and registration started on September 7. SBI filled a total of 2000 posts of Probationary Officers across the country.

Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21 and the registration commenced on September 22, 2022. State Bank of India filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on notification, registration link and more.