SBI PO 2024 Notification LIVE: Latest updates on Probationary Officer recruitment notification
SBI PO 2024 Notification LIVE: The State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI PO 2024 Notification soon. The date and time of the release of the Probationary Officer recruitment notice have not been announced yet. The Probationary Officer recruitment notice will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in, sbi.co.in/web/careers/ and bank.sbi/careers/current-openings. ...Read More
As per past trends, the SBI PO notification is released every September. However, the recruitment notice has not been released yet.
The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details.
Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process, which will be held in three Phases: (i) Phase I, (ii) Phase II, and (iii) Phase III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase I will have to appear for Phase II. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase II will be subsequently called for Phase III.
In 2023, the notice was released on September 6, and registration started on September 7. SBI filled a total of 2000 posts of Probationary Officers across the country.
Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21 and the registration commenced on September 22, 2022. State Bank of India filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on notification, registration link and more.
Steps to apply for the posts
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on careers link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO notification.
Again a new page will open.
Register yourself and login to the account.
Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
How to check notification?
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on careers link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to check for SBI PO notification link.
Once found, check the notice and download it.
Number of vacancies filled in 2022
When was notice released in 2023?
About selection process
Recruitment process to have 3 phases
What details notification will have?
What past trend suggests?
Recruitment notice date and time awaited
Where to check Probationary Officer recruitment notice?
