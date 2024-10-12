SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in
SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The State Bank of India will release the SBI PO Notification 2024 in due course of time. When released, the Probationary Officer recruitment notice will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/. Past trends suggest that the SBI PO notification is released in September every year. However, the notice has not yet been released in September of this year....Read More
Till now, the Bank has not announced any date and time of release of SBI PO Notification 2024.
The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details.
In 2023, the notice was released on September 6, and registration started on September 7. This recruitment drive filled a total of 2000 posts.
Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21 and the registration commenced on September 22, 2022. State Bank of India filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the SBI PO 2024 notification.
SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Check notification on these websites
SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Number of vacancies to be mentioned in the notification
SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: How to apply for PO posts?
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on careers link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO notification.
Again a new page will open.
Register yourself and login to the account.
Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The State Bank of India Probationary Officer recruitment notice is awaited.