SBI PO Notification 2024 Live: Official notice for Probationary Officers awaited at sbi.co.in

SBI PO 2024 Notification Live: The State Bank of India (SBI) will release the notification for recruitment of Probationary Officers (SBI PO 2024) on its official website. Once released, candidates can check it on the careers portal of the bank – sbi.co.in/web/careers/. The bank had, in previous years, released the notification in the month of September. In 2023, the SBI PO notice came on September 6 and registrations started on September 7. Similarly, in 2022, the SBI PO notification was published on September 21 and the application process started on September 22....Read More

The last recruitment examination for Probationary Officers in the State Bank of India was held for 2,000 vacancies. The 2022 examination was for 1,673 vacancies. To apply for SBI PO, candidates need at least a graduation degree in any discipline. The detailed eligibility criteria, age limit, number of vacancies, exam pattern, etc. will be mentioned on the notification. Follow this live blog for the latest updates on SBI PO 2024.