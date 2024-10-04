Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi320C
Friday, Oct 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Oct 4, 2024 12:16 PM IST
    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited
    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI PO Notification 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who are waiting for the Probationary Officer recruitment notice can check it on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/ after it is released....Read More

    As per past trends, SBI PO notification is released in September every year. However, this year, the SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notification was not released in September.

    In 2023, the SBI PO notification was issued on September 6, and registration started on September 7. Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21, and the registration commenced on September 22.

    The organisation filled a total of 2000 PO posts in 2023 and 1673 Probationary Officer posts in 2022.

    Till now, the Bank has not announced any date and time of release of SBI PO Notification 2024.

    The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the SBI PO 2024 notification.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 4, 2024 12:16 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: Details to be available in notification

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details.

    Oct 4, 2024 12:15 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: When was notification released in last two years?

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: In 2023, the SBI PO notification was issued on September 6, and registration started on September 7. Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21, and the registration commenced on September 22.

    Oct 4, 2024 12:14 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: What past trends suggest?

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: As per past trends, SBI PO notification is released in September every year. However, this year, the SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notification was not released in September.

    Oct 4, 2024 12:13 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: List of websites

    sbi.co.in

    sbi.co.in/web/careers/

    Oct 4, 2024 12:12 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: Where to check

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: Candidates who are waiting for the Probationary Officer recruitment notice can check it on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/ after it is released.

    Oct 4, 2024 12:10 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: Date and time

    SBI PO Notification 2024 live: SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice release date and time has not been announced yet.

    News education employment news SBI PO Notification 2024 live: SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes