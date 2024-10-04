SBI PO Notification 2024 live: SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Notification 2024 live: State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI PO Notification 2024 in due course of time. Candidates who are waiting for the Probationary Officer recruitment notice can check it on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/ after it is released....Read More

As per past trends, SBI PO notification is released in September every year. However, this year, the SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notification was not released in September.

In 2023, the SBI PO notification was issued on September 6, and registration started on September 7. Similarly, in 2022, the notice was released on September 21, and the registration commenced on September 22.

The organisation filled a total of 2000 PO posts in 2023 and 1673 Probationary Officer posts in 2022.

Till now, the Bank has not announced any date and time of release of SBI PO Notification 2024.

The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the SBI PO 2024 notification.