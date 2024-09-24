SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in

SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The State Bank of India is expected to release SBI PO Notification 2024 soon. The registration process for SBI PO will begin soon after the notification is issued. When released, the Probationary Officer recruitment notice will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/....Read More

Every year, the SBI PO notification is released in September and the registration process commences soon after that.

As per past trends, in 2023, the SBI PO notification was released on September 6, and registration commenced on September 7, 2023. The recruitment drive was held to fill 2000 PO posts in the organisation.

Likewise, in 2022, the SBI PO notification was issued on September 21, and the registration started on September 22, 2022. State Bank of India filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation that year.

The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the SBI PO 2024 notification.