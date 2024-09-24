Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi340C
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Sep 24, 2024 2:06 PM IST
    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited
    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The State Bank of India is expected to release SBI PO Notification 2024 soon. The registration process for SBI PO will begin soon after the notification is issued. When released, the Probationary Officer recruitment notice will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/....Read More

    Every year, the SBI PO notification is released in September and the registration process commences soon after that.

    As per past trends, in 2023, the SBI PO notification was released on September 6, and registration commenced on September 7, 2023. The recruitment drive was held to fill 2000 PO posts in the organisation.

    Likewise, in 2022, the SBI PO notification was issued on September 21, and the registration started on September 22, 2022. State Bank of India filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation that year.

    The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the SBI PO 2024 notification.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 24, 2024 2:06 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Not released yet

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The Probationary Officer notice has not been released yet on the official website.

    Sep 24, 2024 1:36 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Know about selection process

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The examination will be held in two phases preliminary and main. Candidates who will qualify in preliminary examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Main examination and shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Group Discussion & Interview.

    Sep 24, 2024 1:32 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Check eligibility criteria

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final year/Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally, subject to the condition that, if called for an interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before the eligibility date as given in the related advertisement when released.

    Sep 24, 2024 1:28 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Check these details on notification

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details.

    Sep 24, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Official website unresponsive

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The official website of SBI- sbi.co.in is currently unresponsive. Candidates are advised to keep refreshing the page for updates.

    Sep 24, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: List of websites

    sbi.co.in

    sbi.co.in/web/careers/

    Sep 24, 2024 1:14 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Number of vacancies to be mentioned in the notification

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The number of SBI PO vacancies will be mentioned in the notification.

    Sep 24, 2024 1:06 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: How to apply online?

    Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    Click on careers link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO notification.

    Again a new page will open.

    Register yourself and login to the account.

    Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

    Click on submit and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    Sep 24, 2024 1:02 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: List of websites

    sbi.co.in

    sbi.co.in/web/careers/

    Sep 24, 2024 1:00 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: What details will be available on official notice?

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The detailed notification will include eligibility criteria, registration dates, the number of vacancies, the selection process, and other details.

    Sep 24, 2024 12:57 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Check details of 2023 and 2022 notification

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: As per past trends, in 2023, the SBI PO notification was released on September 6, and registration commenced on September 7, 2023. The recruitment drive was held to fill 2000 PO posts in the organisation.

    Likewise, in 2022, the SBI PO notification was issued on September 21, and the registration started on September 22, 2022. State Bank of India filled 1673 Probationary Officer posts in the organisation that year.

    Sep 24, 2024 12:56 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: What past trends suggest?

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Every year, the SBI PO notification is released in September and the registration process commences soon after that.

    Sep 24, 2024 12:53 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: How to download Probationary Officer notice?

    Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

    Click on careers link available on the home page.

    A new page will open where candidates will have to check for SBI PO notification link.

    Once found, check the notice and download it.

    Sep 24, 2024 12:52 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Where to check

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The Probationary Officer recruitment notice, when released, will be available to candidates on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also on sbi.co.in/web/careers/.

    Sep 24, 2024 12:49 PM IST

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: Release date and time

    SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: The notification release date and time has not been announced yet.

    News education employment news SBI PO Notification 2024 LIVE: SBI Probationary Officer recruitment notice awaited at sbi.co.in
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    © 2024 HindustanTimes