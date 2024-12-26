SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 600 Probationary Officer posts at sbi.co.in, check registration dates

State Bank of India, SBI has released Probationary Officer notification. The SBI PO Recruitment 2024 notification is available on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 600 posts in the organization. SBI PO Recruitment 2024: Notification out for 600 Probationary Officer posts(REUTERS)

Candidates can check the registration dates, vacancy details and other information here.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: December 27, 2024

Closing date of application: January 16, 2024

Download of Preliminary Examination Call Letters: 3rd or 4th week of February 2025 onwards

Phase-I: Online Preliminary Examination: March 8 and 15, 2025

Vacancy Details

Regular Vacancies: 586 posts

Backlog Vacancies: 14 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.04.2025.

Candidates who want to apply for the post should not be below 21 years and not above 30 years as on 01.04.2024 i.e. candidates must have been born not later than 01.04.2003 and not earlier than 02.04.1994 (both days inclusive).

Selection Process

The selection for Probationary Officers will be done through a three-Phase process: Phase 1 is Preliminary examination, Phase 2 is main examination and Phase 3 is psychometric test, group exercise and personal interview.

Preliminary Examination consisting of Objective Test for 100 marks will be conducted online. The Main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The Bank will conduct Psychometric test for personality profiling, of those candidates who will be shortlisted for Phase-III.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹750/- for Unreserved / EWS/ OBC candidates and ‘Nil’ for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates. Application Fee once paid will not be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.