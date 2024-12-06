SBI Clerk Notification 2024 released for recruitment of Junior Associates at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) for Ladakh UT including Leh & Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle) on its official website. As per the official notice, the preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2025 and the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2025.(REUTERS)

Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

About the exam:

As per the official notice, the preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2025 and the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2025.

The online registration of application and payment of fees can be done by the candidates from December 7, 2024, to December 27, 2024.

Age Limit: (As on 01.04.2024)

Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.04.2024, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1996 and not later than 01.04.2004 (both days inclusive)

Selection Process:

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

“ The candidates applying for vacancies should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of the Ladakh UT. The list of languages are Urdu, Ladakhi and Bhoti (Bodhi). The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online Main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language proficiency test,” mentioned the official notice.

For more information, visit the official website.