Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SBI Clerk Notification 2024 released for recruitment of Junior Associates at sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 06, 2024 08:39 PM IST

Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for the recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) for Ladakh UT including Leh & Kargil Valley (Chandigarh Circle) on its official website.

As per the official notice, the preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2025 and the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2025.(REUTERS)
As per the official notice, the preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2025 and the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2025.(REUTERS)

Candidates who are interested in applying for the posts can visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

About the exam:

As per the official notice, the preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of January 2025 and the Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2025.

The online registration of application and payment of fees can be done by the candidates from December 7, 2024, to December 27, 2024.

Also Read: RRB JE 2024 exam city slip released, here's direct link to check

Age Limit: (As on 01.04.2024)

Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.04.2024, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1996 and not later than 01.04.2004 (both days inclusive)

Selection Process:

The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

“ The candidates applying for vacancies should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of the Ladakh UT. The list of languages are Urdu, Ladakhi and Bhoti (Bodhi). The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of selection process. It will be conducted after qualifying the online Main examination but before joining the Bank. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be required to undergo the language proficiency test,” mentioned the official notice.

Also Read: TCS offers 15-day free career preparedness course, here's all you need to know

For more information, visit the official website.

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On