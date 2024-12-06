RRB JE 2024 exam city slip released, here's direct link to check

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Junior Engineers (JE), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA) and Metallurgical Supervisors (Research) recruitment examination on the official website. The employment notice CEN No. 03/2024 can give the candidates more information on the same.

About the exam:

This recruitment drive will fill 7,951 vacancies, of which 17 are for the posts of Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research at RRB Gorakhpur. The other 7,934 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant under different RRBs.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 13, 2024.

Selection process:

The recruitment process will be completed in two three stages – two-stages of computer-based test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination.

Steps to download RRB JE 2024 exam city slip:

Visit the official website of RRB

Look out for the link to check RRB JE 2024 exam city slip on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to furnish their registration number and date of birth

Verify the city clip and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

