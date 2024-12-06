Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB JE 2024 exam city slip released, here's direct link to check

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Dec 06, 2024 06:13 PM IST

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit their respective regional RRB official websites to download the exam city intimation slips.

RRB JE Recruitment 2024: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the exam city intimation slip for the Junior Engineers (JE), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistants (CMA) and Metallurgical Supervisors (Research) recruitment examination on the official website.

The employment notice CEN No. 03/2024 can give the candidates more information on the same.
The employment notice CEN No. 03/2024 can give the candidates more information on the same.

Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit their respective regional RRB official websites to download the exam city intimation slips. The employment notice CEN No. 03/2024 can give the candidates more information on the same.

About the exam:

This recruitment drive will fill 7,951 vacancies, of which 17 are for the posts of Chemical Supervisor/Research and Metallurgical Supervisor/Research at RRB Gorakhpur. The other 7,934 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant under different RRBs.

Direct Link to check RRB JE 2024 exam city slip

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from December 6 to 13, 2024.

Selection process:

The recruitment process will be completed in two three stages – two-stages of computer-based test (CBT), followed by document verification (DV) and medical examination.

Also Read: Engineering success: Peon in Chhattisgarh cracks state civil services exam

Steps to download RRB JE 2024 exam city slip:

Visit the official website of RRB

Look out for the link to check RRB JE 2024 exam city slip on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to furnish their registration number and date of birth

Verify the city clip and download the page

Take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: BMC Recruitment 2024: Apply for PO and JEA posts at bmcbankltd.com, direct link here

Get latest news on...
See more
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On