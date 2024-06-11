SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 97 Officer Grade A posts at sebi.gov.in
SEBI will recruit for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sebi.gov.in.
Securities and Exchange Board of India has invited applications for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts of Officer Grade A in the organization.
The registration process begins today, June 11 and will close on June 30, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: June 11, 2024
- Closing date of application: June 30, 2024
- Phase I online exam: July 27, 2024
- Phase II online exam: August 31, 2024
- Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream: September 14, 2024
Vacancy Details
- General: 62 posts
- Legal: 5 posts
- Information technology: 24 posts
- Research: 2 posts
- Official Language: 2 posts
- Engineering: 2 posts
Eligibility Criteria
The educational qualification and age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Mode of selection shall be a three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).
Application Fee
- Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: ₹1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges + 18% GST
- SC/ ST/ PwBD: ₹100/- as intimation charges + 18% GST
For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBI.
