 SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 97 Officer Grade A posts at sebi.gov.in - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 97 Officer Grade A posts at sebi.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 11, 2024 07:12 PM IST

SEBI will recruit for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply at sebi.gov.in.

Securities and Exchange Board of India has invited applications for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts of Officer Grade A in the organization.

SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 97 Officer Grade A posts
SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 97 Officer Grade A posts

The registration process begins today, June 11 and will close on June 30, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: June 11, 2024
  • Closing date of application: June 30, 2024
  • Phase I online exam: July 27, 2024
  • Phase II online exam: August 31, 2024
  • Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream: September 14, 2024

Vacancy Details

  • General: 62 posts
  • Legal: 5 posts
  • Information technology: 24 posts
  • Research: 2 posts
  • Official Language: 2 posts
  • Engineering: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification and age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Mode of selection shall be a three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Application Fee

  • Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges + 18% GST
  • SC/ ST/ PwBD: 100/- as intimation charges + 18% GST

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBI.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Employment News / SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 97 Officer Grade A posts at sebi.gov.in
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On