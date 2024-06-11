SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 97 Officer Grade A posts at sebi.gov.in

Securities and Exchange Board of India has invited applications for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 97 posts of Officer Grade A in the organization. SEBI Assistant Manager Recruitment 2024: Apply for 97 Officer Grade A posts

The registration process begins today, June 11 and will close on June 30, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details

Important Dates

Opening date of application: June 11, 2024

Closing date of application: June 30, 2024

Phase I online exam: July 27, 2024

Phase II online exam: August 31, 2024

Paper 2 of Phase II of Information Technology Stream: September 14, 2024

Vacancy Details

General: 62 posts

Legal: 5 posts

Information technology: 24 posts

Research: 2 posts

Official Language: 2 posts

Engineering: 2 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification and age limit can be checked on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

Mode of selection shall be a three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

Application Fee

Unreserved/OBC/EWSs: ₹ 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges + 18% GST

1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges + 18% GST SC/ ST/ PwBD: ₹ 100/- as intimation charges + 18% GST

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SEBI.