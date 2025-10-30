Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI has invited applications for Officer Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SEBI at sebi.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 110 Assistant Manager posts in the organisation. SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2025: Apply for 110 Assistant Manager posts at sebi.gov.in, link here (PTI)

The last date to apply is November 28, 2025. The Phase 1 will be held on January 10, 2026 and Phase II will be held on February 21, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details 1. General: 56 posts

2. Legal: 20 posts

3. Information Technology: 22 posts

4. Research: 4 posts

5. Official Language: 3 posts

6. Engineering: 5 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply online can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview). An online screening examination consisting of two papers (Multiple Choice questions of 100 marks each) will be held on January 10, 2026.

Application Fees The application fee is ₹1000/- + 18% GST for Unreserved/OBC/EWSs category and ₹100/- + 18% GST for SC/ ST/ PwBD category. The payment can be made by using only Debit Cards (Rupay/ Visa/ Master Card/Maestro), Credit cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.