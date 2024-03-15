 SEBI Recruitment 2024: 97 Assistant Manager posts notified - Hindustan Times
SEBI Recruitment 2024: 97 Assistant Manager posts notified

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 15, 2024 01:50 PM IST

SEBI announces Grade A Assistant Manager vacancies; online application link will be active from April 13.

Securities and Exchange Board of India has notified Grade A Assistant Manager vacancies. The detailed advertisement and the online application link will be available on April 13. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.sebi.gov.in.

SEBI Recruitment 2024: 97 Grade A Assistant Manager vacancies, online application from April 13
SEBI Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 97 Grade A (Assistant Manager) vacancies in the General Stream, Legal Stream, Information Technology Stream, Engineering Electrical Stream, Research Stream and Official Language Stream.

SEBI Recruitment 2024 age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 30 years as on March 31, 2024.

SEBI Recruitment 2024 selection process: Selection will be carried out in three phases. Phase I will be an online examination consisting of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase I will appear for Phase II, which will also be in the form of an online examination(s) of two papers. Candidates shortlisted in Phase II will be called for an Interview.

SEBI Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is Rs. 1000 for unreserved/OBC/EWS category candidates, and candidates from the SC/ ST/ PwBD category will have to pay only an intimation fee of Rs.100.

Candidates can check the notification below.

