SJVN Limited recruitment 2021: Apply for 64 posts of field engineers

SJVN Limited, has invited applications to fill posts of field engineers on contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at http://www.sjvn.nic.in/

The application process is underway and the last date to apply is August 17.

The engagement shall be purely temporary and on a contract basis for a period of three years. Depending on the job requirements and the individual's performance, the contract period may be extended for the next two years.

SJVN recruitment vacancy details: There are 30 vacancies of filed engineers in civil discipline, 20 in electrical discipline,10 in mechanical discipline and 4 in Information Technology.

SJVN recruitment monthly remuneration: ₹60,000

SJVN Recruitment Selection process: The selection process consists of marks obtained in the GATE 2021/2020/2019 related paper (score with which applied), group discussion, and personal interview.

SJVN recruitment 2021 application fee: Candidates applying for the above-mentioned post have to pay ₹600 plus 18% GST as application fee. SC/ST/PwD/ Ex-SM are exempted from payment of application fees.

Direct link to apply for SJVN recruitment

SJVN recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of SJVN limited at http://www.sjvn.nic.in/

On the homepage click on the career tab

Register your self

The candidates will receive Application Sequence No (User ID) & Password on their registered ID or mobile number.

Log in and fill in all the required details

Upload all the relevant documents

Fill the application fee

Take printout of the application

Interested and eligible candidates can check the detailed notification below