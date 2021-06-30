Skill individuals to be socially responsible

COVID-19 has disrupted the livelihoods of many where the most impacted were the training and education institutes. COVID-19 has not only surged numerous opportunities for the people across sectors but it has also created new job roles for many.

Apart from entrepreneurs mushrooming with new ideas and innovative concepts to fill in the gaps in the existing ecosystem, many must also note that COVID-19 has expanded avenues for many who have been looking for the not so cliché jobs.

Individuals with the zeal to do something for mankind and the society make it as a choice to choose a career that is more focused on giving more to their jobs. This is termed as social entrepreneurship in the layman terms. NGO’s, corporates, government bodies and even the private sector are looking for such individuals who would not like to confine themselves in the four walls of the office environment but also look for challenging work roles that solely deal with people and networking for the betterment of them.

Digital skill development programs with cross sector partnerships have been spoken about extensively. Also, there have been multiple implications with the National Education policy and its new norms which have made the whole system revamped with a special focus on skills. However, COVID-19 made us realize that the whole ecosystem needed people who had the ability to ‘Serve The Humanity’ with no intention of returning. Many volunteers and individuals along with people from the corporates came forward to lend a helping hand during trying times. Thus, the whole world realized, including the employers, that there is a need for young individuals, especially those who have soft skills, with good communication, problem solving, social-emotional skills and those who have entrepreneurial thinking skills as well.

Institutions must now focus on programs that focus on skills that have a prime focus on Soft skills. While most schools do believe in theory and the cliché formats of learning through books, exposing young minds in schools to the real life like situations can make them analyze and even improvise on their problem solving skills and abilities. While IV’s and off-sites are the things of yesteryear, students must be exposed to case studies or real life-like situations where they serve humanity giving them an opportunity to be closer to the problems and challenges that society has been facing.

Digital skill training to develop entrepreneurship amongst the women especially young girls / women in smaller towns and villages. It is idle to develop programs such as training the teacher especially for the young women. This program shall be focused on young women to network and teach their close friends and women from the community honing entrepreneurial skills. Though many companies have done this along with a gamut of social organizations, a consortium of such organizations must be formed to offer training at the grassroots level. This should be done especially in the far flung rural areas which would generate employment for women and also offer them empowerment.

While children are at home during this pandemic, multiple programs which help them to nurture hobbies can be promoted. This can then help them develop small entrepreneurial ventures empowering them. For example, who does not like to prefer home-made meals, who does not want clothes that are embroidered or who would not like crafted home-made paper items.

Children when molded to create things with their own hands would be more responsible in managing their lives and matters of money too. Programs like these can definitely prove to be beneficial for students who are still at scholastic level and can be trained to be empowered especially those who are differently abled.

Many NGO’s and government bodies have taken initiatives by developing schemes, however, connecting students with the right models and engaging them to be closer to real-life environments can definitely change their outlook towards the society. Thus, course curriculums must focus on making students to be socially responsible through realm-life cases and models.

(The author is President of Narayan Seva Sansthan, a non-profit organization serving differently abled and underprivileged individuals. Views expressed here are personal.)