South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Last date to apply for 904 posts at rrchubli.in, direct link here
South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: The application window for 904 posts will be closing today at rrchubli.in. The direct link is given below.
South Western Railway will be closing the application window for 904 Apprentice posts on Wednesday, August 13, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply for the recruitment drive should apply online through the official website of RRC Hubli at rrchubli.in.
DIRECT LINK TO APPLY FOR SWR APPRENTICE RECRUITMENT 2025
Candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria before applying. These are as follows:
- The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board.
- The candidate should possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).
- The candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on last date of notification.
Application fee
Candidates will have to pay ₹100 as application fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.
However, SC/ST/Women/PwBD candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.
South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to apply for the apprentice recruitment:
- Visit the official website at rrchubli.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to apply for South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025.
- Click on New Registration, if not registered earlier.
- Enter your details to register yourself, and submit.
- Fill in the application form, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee.
- Review and submit your application.
- Download the confirmation page.
- Keep a printout of the same for future reference.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of RRC Hubli.
