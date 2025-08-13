Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will end the registration process for TNPSC CCE 2 Exam 2025 on August 13, 2025. All those candidates who still have not applied for the Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) can register online through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC CCE 2 Exam 2025: Group 2 registration ends today at tnpsc.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The correction window will open from August 18 to August 20, 2025.

The preliminary examination will be held on September 28, 2025. It is meant to serve as a screening test only, and the marks obtained in it by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Main Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit.

TNPSC CCE 2 Exam 2025: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on TNPSC CCE 2 Exam 2025 apply online link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to pay one time registration fee of ₹150/-. The preliminary examination fee of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed.

TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: Registration begins today for 645 posts at tnpsc.gov.in

After submitting the details in the online application, the candidates can pay the examination fee by online mode through Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card / UPI on or before the last date of submission of the online application by choosing the option in the online application. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.