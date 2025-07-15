Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission will begin the registration process for TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025 on July 15, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) can find the direct link through the official website of TNPSC at tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Group 2 Exam 2025: Registration begins today for 645 posts at tnpsc.gov.in,

The last date to apply for the examination is August 13, 2025. The correction window will open from August 18 to August 20, 2025. The preliminary examination will be held on September 28, 2025.

Candidates are required to apply online by using the Commission’s website www.tnpscexams.in. The candidate needs to register himself / herself first at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform available on the Commission’s website and then proceed to fill up the online application for the examination.

Eligibility Criteria

All those interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria which includes educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services) comprises of two successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Separate Main examination for Group II and Group IIA Services, except for the post of Forester for which selection will be made in three successive stages (i) Common Preliminary Examination (ii) Main Examination and (iii) Endurance Test.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay one time registration fee of ₹150/-. The preliminary examination fee of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred only) should be paid at the time of submitting the online application for this recruitment, unless exemption of fee is claimed.

After submitting the details in the online application, the candidates can pay the examination fee by online mode through Net Banking / Credit card / Debit card / UPI on or before the last date of submission of the online application by choosing the option in the online application. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNPSC.

