Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has invited applications for Sub Inspector posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The last date to apply is September 11, 2025. UP Police SI Recruitment 2025: UPPBPB Sub Inspector 4543 posts registration begins, direct link here

This recruitment drive will fill up 4543 Sub Inspetor posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of written test and physical efficiency test.

The written examination will be of 400 marks. This written examination will have an objective type question paper with 160 questions. 40 questions for each section. The exam duration is for 2 hours.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Click on UP Police SI Recruitment 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPPBPB.