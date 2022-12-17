South Western Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 21 posts against sports quota

South Western Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for posts against sports quota. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of RRC Hubli at rrchubli.in. The registration process begins in December 17 and will close on January 16, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age. The educational qualification is different for all levels. Candidates are advised to check the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

For this Recruitment, all eligible candidates will be called for the trials. Trials of the eligible candidates shall be conducted to assess the sports performance and suitability. The dates for trials will be notified later and published in the South Western Railway website and will be held at Hubballi/Bengaluru/Mysuru or at any other notified places as decided by the Administration.

Examination Fees

The examination fees is ₹500/- for all categories. For candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Women/ Minorities/Economically Backward Classes (EBCs) the examination fees is ₹250/-. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRC Hubli.

Detailed Notification Here