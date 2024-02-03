Southern Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Southern Railway at sr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2860 posts in the organization. Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2860 posts

The registration process was started on January 29 and will end on February 28, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Fitter: Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system of education.

Welder (Gas and Electric): Should have passed 10th Class (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks) under 10+2 system of education.

Medical Laboratory Technicians: Passed 12th class examination under 10+2 system of education with physics, chemistry and biology (with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks). The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 22/ 24 years for freshers/ E-ITI, MLT respectively.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done by taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both matriculation and ITI examination, giving equal weightage to both.

Application Fees

A processing fee of ₹100/- + service charges ad applicable is to be paid through online mode. No application fee is required to be paid by SC/ ST/ PwBD/ Women candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Southern Railway.

