SP Jain Global’s Bachelor of Data Science program records 100% placements

According to a press release by SP Jain Global, the institute has achieved a 100% placement rate for the second consecutive year. The highest offered salary was AUD 126,200 and an average salary of AUD 82,955 was offered to the placed students. The batch size of the graduating class of 2023 was 35.

Among the top industries actively involved in the hiring process were consulting (29%), telecommunication (14%), and real estate (14%). Noteworthy recruiters include organisations such as Woolworths Group, TPG Telecom, Greenstone Financials, Rassure, Resonate Solutions, and many others, mentioned the press release.

'The consistent 100% placement rate for our program demonstrates the exceptional calibre of our students and the relevance of our curriculum in meeting the demands of today's data-driven industries. We are committed to providing a comprehensive education that not only equips students with technical skills but also fosters critical thinking and problem-solving abilities essential for success in the rapidly evolving field of data science," said Abhijit Dasgupta, Director of the BDS program at SP Jain Global.

In addition to securing full-time positions, students also secured internships at organisations worldwide, including IIT Bombay, Pharmasea, TAT Capital (Sydney), Delicat Fashion (Vietnam), Metaworld, Jio Digital, Elevated Play Philippines, Inc, Geneva Capital Pte (Singapore), TalentEase, and St Trinity, among others, informed SP Jain Global.

The BDS program at SP Jain is a three-year undergraduate course designed to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in the data-driven landscape. Open to Grade XII students, the program looks out for students with a strong aptitude for mathematics and science.

'The BDS program not only honed my technical prowess but also shaped me into a well-rounded professional. The faculty and professional readiness team offered tailored support through mock interviews, workshops, and real-world projects. These resources instilled a deeper understanding of industry dynamics and professional etiquette in me. SP Jain Global’s immersive curriculum and personalised guidance boosted my confidence and provided practical insights that directly contributed to my success in securing a full-time position at TPG Telecom post-graduation," said Prakruti Makwana, a graduate of the class of 2023.

