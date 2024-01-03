Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has invited applications for Faculty posts. Eligible canddiates can apply online through the official website of SPPU at unipune.ac.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 111 posts in the organization. SPPU Faculty Recruitment 2024: Apply for 111 posts at unipune.ac.in

The registration process started on January 1, 2024. The last date to apply is January 31, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Vacancy Details

Professor: 32 posts

Associate Professor: 32 posts

Assistant Professor: 47 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The NET or SET shall remain the minimum eligibility for appointment of Assistant Professor and equivalent positions wherever provided in UGC Regulations, 2018. The clearing of NET/SET shall not be required for candidates in such disciplines for which NET/SET has not been conducted.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Where to send applications

Candidates can send the filled up application form along with attested copies of the necessary documents to the Assistant Registrar, Administration- Teaching, Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune- 411007.

Application Fees

The application fees for open category is ₹1000/- and for candidates belonging to reserved categories, the fee is ₹500/-. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SPPU.

Detailed Notification Here