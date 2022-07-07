SSC CGL 2020 Tier III result declared at ssc.nic.in, link here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the result of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-III) Examination, 2020. Candidates can check their result on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates will be required to appear for the document verification (DV) round.

“The Skill Test of the shortlisted candidates will be held on 04.08.2022 and 05.08.2022. The schedule for Document Verification will be available on the websites of the concerned Regional Offices in due course. The shortlisted candidates, who do not receive call letter/admit card, should contact the Regional Offices concerned of the Commission immediately”, reds the official notification. For more details click here.

SSC CGL 2022 tier 3 result: How to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “Result” tab

Next, click on the result link

The result will appear on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.

Direct link to check Tier 3 result list 1

Direct link to check Tier 3 result list 2

Direct link to check tier 3 result list 3

Direct link to check tier 3 result list 4