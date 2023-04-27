SSC CGL 2022 preference form, final vacancies out on ssc.nic.in, final results soon

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) have published the option-cum-preference form of Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2022) and the final list of vacancies to be filled through the examination. SSC CGL 2022 preference form released, final vacancies announced(ssc.nic.in)

Candidates can check these documents on ssc.nic.in.

As per a previous notice, aspirants have to fill this form between April 27 and May 1 through candidate login. After this, SSC CGL 2022 final results will be announced.

The commission conducted SSC CGL 2022 tier 1 exam from December 1 to 12, 2022 and tier 2 from March 2 to 7 in computer based mode. Tier 1 exam results were announced on February 2.

SSC CGL 2022 option-cum-preference form

Final vacancies.

As per the final vacancies, SSC CGL 2022 will fill a total of 36,012 vacancies for unreserved, SC, ST, OBC and EWS candidates, in addition to 2,940 ESM, 451 OH, 424 HH, 277 VH and 263 others PwD vacancies in various central government departments.

The commission informed that it does not collect state/zone wise vacancies and advised candidates to contact departments who use the SSC CGL examination for the list of state or zone wise vacancies.