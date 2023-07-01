Home / Education / Employment News / SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023 released, download link here

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023 released, download link here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jul 01, 2023 09:09 AM IST

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023 has been released for various regions. Candidates can download it through direct links given below.

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Combined Graduate Level examination Tier I can download the admit card through the official regional websites.

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023 released, download link here (ssc.nic.in)
SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023 released, download link here (ssc.nic.in)

The admit card has been released for western region and north western region. The examination will be conducted from July 14 to July 27, 2023. To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download admit card for North Western Region 

Direct link to download admit card for Western Region 

SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023: How to download

  • Visit the official site of SSC regional website.
  • Click on SSC CGL Tier I Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

There are approx. 7,500 vacancies to be filled through this recruitment drive. However, firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, July 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out