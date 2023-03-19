Home / Education / Employment News / SSC CHSL 2021 result out at ssc.nic.in, 16,160 candidates qualified for DV

SSC CHSL 2021 result out at ssc.nic.in, 16,160 candidates qualified for DV

Mar 19, 2023
Mar 19, 2023 03:52 PM IST

SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 skill test result released at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission has released the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2021 result for the skill test. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official website at ssc.nic.in.

A total of 14873 candidates qualified for the Typing Test (List-I), 220 candidates qualified for the DEST (CAG) (List-II), and 1067 candidates qualified for the DEST (Other than CAG) (List-III) (provisionally) to appear in the Document Verification. The schedule for the conduct of the Document Verification will be available on the respective websites of the Regional Offices of the Commission shortly.

LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN TYPING TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF LDC/JSA & PA/SA (LIST-1)

LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO IN CAG (LIST-2)

LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED IN SKILL TEST FOR APPEARING IN DOCUMENT VERIFICATION FOR THE POST OF DEO OTHER THAN CAG (LIST-3)

SSC CHSL 2021 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the result tab

Next link on the CHSL skill test result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the result and take the printout for future reference.

