SSC examination schedule released from JE, JHT, SI and CAPF and other exams

Published on Sep 02, 2022 03:30 PM IST

Staff Selection Commission has released the examination schedule for the exams to be held in October and November.

ByHT Education Desk

Staff Selection Commission has released the examination schedule for the various examination. The notification is available on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 examination will be held on October 1. Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 will be held from November 9. The JE Paper 1 is scheduled to be held on from November 14 and the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 will be held from November 17.

SSC examination schedule

The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 examination ( Paper 1)October 1
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2022 ( Paper 1)November 9 to November 11
Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022( paper 1)November 14 to November 16
Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 ( CBE)November 17 to November 18

“The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic”, reads the official notification.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in for updates.

