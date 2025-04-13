SSC GD Result News 2025 Live: Where, how to download Constable GD results when declared

SSC GD Result News 2025 Live: Check where and how to download Constable GD results when declared. (HT file)

SSC GD Result News 2025 Live: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to declare the Constable GD result 2025 in due course. When released, candidates who appeared for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 will be able to check and download their results from the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

Notably, the commission had conducted the examination in computer-based test (CBT) mode from February 4 to February 25, 2025. The exam consisted of one objective-type paper containing 80 questions, carrying 2 marks each.

The exam was held for 60 minutes.

Following this, the commission released the provisional answer key on March 4, and invited objections from candidates till March 9, 2025.

The final answer key and SSC GD Constable result are awaited.

The recruitment process also includes a physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification.

Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill 39,481 Constable (GD) vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Steps to download result when out

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the results when released.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the result tab.

3. Click on the link to check the Constable GD result.

4. The result PDF will be displayed on your screen.

5. Check your status with your roll number.

6. Download the result and keep a printout for future reference.

Follow the blog for live updates on SSC GD Constable Results and more.