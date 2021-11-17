Home / Education / Employment News / SSC JE Exam 2019: Revised tentative vacancies released on ssc.nic.in
employment news

SSC JE Exam 2019: Revised tentative vacancies released on ssc.nic.in

SSC JE Exam 2019 revised tentative vacancies notice has been released. Candidates can check the notice on ssc.nic.in. 
SSC JE Exam 2019: Revised tentative vacancies released on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
SSC JE Exam 2019: Revised tentative vacancies released on ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 05:15 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JE Exam 2019 revised tentative vacancies on November 17, 2021. The revised tentative vacancies number has been released and is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

As per the revised tentative vacancies notice, a total of 1150 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) will be filled for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. Candidates can download the revised vacancies notice through these simple steps given below. 

SSC JE Exam 2019: How to download vacancy notice 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC JE Exam 2019 revised tentative vacancies link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the vacancies number.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Paper I result was declared on March 2, 2021. SSC JE 2019 Paper 1 examination was held between October 27-30, 2020. However, the examination was held on December 11, 2020 for candidates who had chosen their centre in Bihar. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc ssc.nic.in sarkari naukri + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out