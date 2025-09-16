SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Live News: Steps to download MTS & Havaldar hall tickets when out
SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Live News: The SSC MTS computer based examination will be conducted from September 20 to October 24, 2025. The commission is expected to release the MTS, Havaldar exam hall ticket soon. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Live News: Staff Selection Commission is expected to release SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 in due course. When released, candidates appearing for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 will be able to download the hall ticket through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in....Read More
The commission will conduct the SSC MTS computer based examination from September 20 to October 24, 2025. The exam will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions, and be held in Hindi, English and in 13 regional languages, namely Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei or Meithei), Marathi, Odia (Oriya), Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
Further, the exam will be held in two sessions on the same day, and attending both sessions is mandatory.
Through this recruitment drive, the commission will fill up 8021 vacancies. Of these, 6810 are for Multi Tasking Staffs and 1211 for Havaldars.
SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: How to download
Candidates can download the hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:
- Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
- Login to the account and your hall ticket will be displayed.
- Check the hall ticket and download it.
- Keep a printout of the admit card for further need.
Follow the blog for latest updates on SSC MTS admit card, direct link and more.
