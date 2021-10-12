SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Exam 2019: Final vacancy list out

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final vacancy list of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector in CISF Examination, 2019. The final list is available on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

A total of 132 vacancies are available for the Sub-Inspector post in Delhi Police for male candidates. 79 vacancies are for female candidates.

2534 vacancies are available for both male and female candidates in Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

No vacancies are available for the ASI post in the CISF for this particular recruitment drive. On October 4, 2019, the Commission had released a notification saying that it has been reported by the ministry of home affairs that there is now no provision for filling up of vacancies of ASI in CSIF through direct recruitment.

This recruitment was notified in September 2019. The paper 2 was scheduled to be held in May 2021, however, it was postpone due to the second wave of COVID-19.