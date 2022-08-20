Home / Education / Employment News / SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022: Notification out, registration begins today

SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022: Notification out, registration begins today

Published on Aug 20, 2022 12:02 PM IST

SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 notification has been released. Candidates can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022: Notification out, registration begins today(ssc.nic.in)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Stenographer C & D Exam 2022 on August 20, 2022. The registration process begins today on August 20 and will end on September 5, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Stenographer Grade „C‟ & „D‟ Examination, 2022 can apply online through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: August 20, 2022
  • Closing date of application: September 5, 2022
  • Last date for payment through Challan: September 6, 2022
  • Date of window for application form correction: September 7, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed Class 12 standard or equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University. Candidates who want to apply for Grade C should be between 18 to 30 years and Grade D should be between 18 to 27 years.

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

