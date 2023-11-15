Staff Selection Commission has invited applications for Young Professional (IT) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 5 posts in the organisation. SSC to recruit for Young Professional (IT) posts, details here (ssc.nic.in)

The last date to apply for the posts is within 14 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the newspaper. Candidates can send the filled up application form along with other details to o Under Secretary (Establishment-I), Staff Selection Commission, Room No. 712, Block No.12, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi-110 003.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply should have BE/B.Tech/BCA degree from any recognized college / University of the Country with a minimum of 60% marks. The age limit should be 32 years.

Other Details

The initial term of engagement of Young Professional (IT) will be for a period of one year on case to case basis. The Young Professionals (IT) shall not be entitled any allowance such as conveyance allowance, dearness allowance, residential, telephone, transport facility, residential accommodation, CGHS, medical reimbursement etc. other than those specifically mentioned herein. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.