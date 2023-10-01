SVPUAT recruitment 2023: Apply for 29 Associate professor posts till Oct 18

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology, Meerut has invited applications for 29 Associate Professor posts. The application process is ongoing and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 18. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at svpuat.edu.in. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel University of Agriculture & Technology Invites Applications for 29 Associate Professor Posts

SVPUAT recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 29 vacancies of Associate professor posts.

SVPUAT recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹1500. For the SC/ST and PwD candidates, the application fee is ₹750.

SVPUAT recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of SVPUAT at svbpmeerut.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the "Advertisement No. III/2023

Next, click on the Registration link

Fill out the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take the printout for future reference.

After the submission of the online application form, candidates have to submit the hard copy of the application form to the following address:

To the director, Administration & Monitoring, SVP University of Agriculture & Technology Meerut- 250110 U.P.

The printout of the application form along with all the necessary documents should reach the following address by November 2.

