Tamil Nadu TN Police SI PET result 2022 announced, direct link

employment news
Published on Sep 29, 2022 04:12 PM IST

Tamil Nadu TN Police SI PET result 2022 announced. Candidates who appeared in this round can check their selection status on tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

ByHT Education Desk

Tamil Nadu TN Police SI PET Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has announced results of the Physical Endurance Test (PET) round of Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment, 2022. Candidates who appeared in this round can check their selection status on tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

In the next stage of the selection process, shortlisted candidates will appear for Viva-voce, which carries 10 marks.

The SI PET result has been published in the form of PDF file containing roll numbers of selected candidates. No login details are required to check it.

TN Police SI PET result 2022 direct link

This recruitment drive is to fill-up 444 vacancies of Sub-Inspectors, of which 399 are for Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 are for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR). A total of 20% seats are reserved under Departmental quota and 10% under Sports quota. Communal reservation (Open, SC, ST, etc) is also applicable.

How to check TN Police SI PET result 2022

  1. Go to tnusrb.tn.gov.in.
  2. Under the ‘Direct Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk & AR) - 2022’, click on the link for List of candidates eligible for Viva-Voce' enrolment-wise or roster-wise.
  3. Select category (open or depertment).
  4. The list will open. Check it using your roll number.
